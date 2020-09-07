Washington County crime spree: Home burglaries, stolen vehicles, numerous car prowls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime spree in the Cedar Mill and Bethany areas.
The crimes occurred overnight into Monday morning, and included six burglarized houses, three stolen cars and one stolen motorcycle, and items stolen from nine additional vehicles, according to deputies.
The stolen motorcycle was found abandoned nearby.
The three other stolen vehicles were a dark blue 2013 Mercedes sedan, a white 2012 BMW SUV with Oregon plates 088 JXJ and a black 2009 BMW SUV with Oregon plates 121 KEX. Plate information was not available for the Mercedes.
Detectives released surveillance video showing two of the suspects.
Deputies are asking anyone with security cameras in the area to check their footage, specifically between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call dispatchers at 503-629-0111.
Deputies are also reminding people to always lock up their car, house, windows, garage, gates and shed; turn on exterior lights, security cameras and alarm systems; and bring in valuables from cars, yards and patios.
So, would it be "racist" to disclose the race of the suspects if they are non-white? Multiple incidents in the recent news stated "white male" in the descriptions. Who should we be alert for, the phantom "racist white supremacists," or Black Looters Matter suspects?
