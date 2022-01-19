WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested , but a third suspect is still on the loose after a vehicle was stolen on Monday.
At around 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to a report that a stolen vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of a grocery store on Northwest Union Road in the Bethany area.
Deputies were told two men had parked the stolen car and gone inside a grocery store. Several deputies arrived and saw the two men leaving the store with stolen items.
The two men were questioned about the stolen vehicle where property was also recovered from a recent burglary on Northwest Wenmarie Drive, near Northwest Springville Road.
Steven Bottcher, age 32, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of burglary in the first degree, theft in the second degree, theft in the third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County.
Patrick Brogdon, age 25, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft in the third degree, and an outstanding warrant from Multnomah County.
Detectives are working to locate an additional suspect related to other burglaries in the area. If you have any information about the identity or location of the suspect, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111 and refer to case number 50-22-790.