HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are working to locate a missing mother and her 2-year-old son.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Nicole Marie Murphy and her 2-year-old son Caiden were both last seen on Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at an urgent care facility on Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Cornell Road in Hillsboro.
Deputies say Nicole was apparently taking her son to an urgent care appointment. She checked in, but then is believed to have left with her son before he saw the doctor.
Nicole is described as white, 4’ 11” tall and weighing about 115 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.
Caiden weighs about 34 pounds and has longer, curly blonde hair and green eyes.
Deputies say that Caiden’s grandmother has guardianship over the boy, as his mother was most recently staying at the Mountaindale Recovery Center in North Plains.
Deputies say there is no indication of foul play, but family is concerned about Nicole’s well-being and her ability to care for Caiden.
Nicole has not used her cell phone or social media since she was reported missing and has no known financial means to travel, according to deputies.
Deputies say she has left the care facility before.
Anyone with information on Nicole’s or Caiden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
