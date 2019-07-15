WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KTPV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Deputies said 39-year-old Anthony Azadeh is in need of “critical medication.”
He was last seen on July 5 and recently reported missing by his family. The sheriff’s office asked for help finding him Monday.
Anyone with information about Azadeh is asked to call 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.