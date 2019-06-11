Washington County deputy hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Beaverton Tuesday evening.
According to police, the collision occurred while the vehicles were traveling south on Northwest 185th Avenue in Beaverton. The road was temporarily closed after the crash but has since reopened.
The deputy suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, according to police.
No one else was hurt in the collision. It’s not clear what caused the crash.
Beaverton police officers are investigating and say no citations have been issued.
