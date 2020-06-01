Washington County enters Phase 1 of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County on Monday officially entered into Phase 1 of reopening, making Multnomah County the last county in Oregon still under full COVID-19 restrictions.
Multnomah County says it hopes to enter Phase 1 on June 12, but it still hasn’t applied.
As of Monday in Washington County, restaurants and bars can allow customers to dine-in as long as social distancing and other health guidelines are followed. Salons, barbershops, and gyms can also reopen, and limits to gatherings have been expanded to 25 people or less.
There weren’t many people at BG Food Cartel in Beaverton on Monday, but food cart owners there say they have seen a slow trickle of throughout the entire afternoon. There are specific requirements that owners have to meet in order for this to happen, however.
You can find a couple of pages of rules for bars and restaurants on the Oregon Health Authority website. Some of those include keeping tables six feet apart, limiting parties to 10 of less, disinfecting surfaces between customers, and having single-use menus and condiments, if possible.
But after about three months of empty tables, the reopening in Washington County is a welcome sight for many people.
“It’s wonderful, it’s a beautiful Oregon day and the tables are more than six feet apart and I just think it’s a really safe and healthy thing to do,” Susan Bell, a customer, said.
Things were a little quieter at Boriken Restaurant, where tables were out, but still empty. Owner Sam Vasquez said he anticipated a slow start and is confident the customers will come. He says he’s prepared and excited.
“I’m all for it, I was ready for this day, just waiting for some customers to come in, start talking, start serving,” Vasquez said.
Part of Oregon’s requirements for Phase 1 will also force restaurants and bars to close by 10 p.m. Specifics on how Phase 2 would impact eateries have not been released yet.
