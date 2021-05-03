WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County is on track to join 15 other Oregon counties recently moved to the state’s ‘Extreme’ risk category, including every other county in the Portland metro area.
It comes as new data released on Monday shows Washington County has moved beyond the threshold for COVID cases and hospitalizations necessary to stay in the ‘high’ risk level.
Governor Kate Brown last week announced the decision to put the 15 counties in the most restrictive limits on social gatherings and business operations.
Nothing official yet has been announced for Washington County.
In Hillsboro, restaurants now at 25 percent capacity for indoor dining, will likely have to once again resort to only outdoor seating and to-go meals.
“We want to see those people and they want to come out, and to be told no, when you feel like you’re making progress, is pretty frustrating,” said Pizzario manager, Nathan Harvey.
Harvey said it’s not something he would have anticipated earlier this spring.
“With the vaccines rolling out, I really thought we were done with no more indoor dining, Harvey said.
Other restrictions in the extreme risk category include heavy limits on indoor activities and recreation – for example, gyms can only have up to six members at a time.
“If we could just get it together and continue to follow the rules this would go away,” said Rachelle Carnes of Washington County.
Carnes said she understands the need for more limitations right now and she’ll ride out this latest shutdown feeling safer than ever.
“I’m vaccinated, everybody I know is vaccinated, my entire family is vaccinated, and I’m okay with that now and I’m okay with paying people to deliver my food,” Carnes said.
Under Gov. Brown’s plan, new restrictions always take effect on Fridays and last for at least two weeks, while COVID-19 data and cases are evaluated.
