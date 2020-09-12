WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes because of multiple wildfires burning across Oregon. Many people are farmers or own livestock and have had to figure out a safe place for their animals to stay too.
The Washington County Fairgrounds is offering people a place to keep their livestock. Gus Liska, of Naked Acre Farm said she never imagined she would be in a situation like this. She has 75 animals at the fairgrounds. There are at least 300 in total there.
“Tuesday the fire started getting so close at two in the afternoon, the sky was black as night and it was hot ash that was starting to fall so, we decided it was time,” Liszka said.
Like many others, she didn’t just have to evacuate once. She has moved her animals a couple of times because of changing evacuation orders. She called a friend and that was what helped trigger a life-saving response for her animals.
“Before we knew it eight big rigs come rolling in and we loaded up the farm, we loaded up all the cattle, ours and all the pigs, these guys and many others,” she said.
Moving livestock is no small feat. Liszka has a plethora of animals and most of them won’t fit inside a car.
“This is Pancake, he’s our boar, he’s 1,500 pounds. He is not an easy guy to move,” she said.
Liszka said that leaving her animals behind was never an option.
“I knew I wouldn’t be able to go on if I didn’t do everything I could to get our stock out,” she said.
She said the support has been incredible and the way that community has come together is inspiring.
“I’m so grateful for the community and the outreach and the fact that my animals, my animals are safe,” she said.
Liszka has been staying at the fairgrounds, but for those that can’t Leah Perkins Hagele, the venue manager, said that there are plenty of volunteers there to take care of every single guest.
“Our Washington County 4-H kids have been absolutely crucial along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Posse. They have been out here since we made the call Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.,” Perkins-Hagele said.
For now, the fairgrounds are stocked with plenty of food and supplies, however they said there may be more of a need once people know when or if they can return home.
“Our main concern is that if animals are here for the long term because they can’t return to their homes that we will still need support in the weeks to come like hay and bedding,” she said.
There is still plenty of room for animals to stay at the Washington County Fairgrounds and it doesn’t matter where you are evacuating from. It is located just off Cornell Road, across of the Hillsboro Airport, at 801 NE 34th Avenue, Hillsboro, 97124.
