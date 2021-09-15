WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Five generations of showing draft horses at a farm in Aloha has come to an end.

The McInnis family says the pandemic and development in Aloha gave them no choice but to sell nearly all their Clydesdales. One remains, a 10-year-old horse named Dan.

For years, the McInnis family horses participated in events across the Pacific Northwest including the Rose Parade, the Oregon State Fair, and the Washington State Fair.

But with the pandemic shutting down many of those events they were unable to afford to keep their horses. Michael McInnis said he was dealing with a bigger problem for years before the pandemic, development in Aloha.

"Right now the highway is coming through. It went right through the middle of our hay for the horses its nothing something you can stop you just have to swallow it hard and go on," McInnis, said.

He says after five generations he is grateful for those in the community who supported his family. He says it is sad to see the farm go, but now his family can reflect on years of good times showing horses throughout our area.