PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon is starting to significantly scale back COVID-19 restrictions.
Five counties moved to the lower risk level ahead of this weekend, including Washington County.
And later this week, Multnomah County will become eligible to move down.
"This weekend was super, super busy," Sam Vazquez, owner of Boriken Restaurant in Beaverton, said.
The restaurant is now at half capacity with the lower level restrictions.
"When we’re here and nobody’s in, we’re not talking to customers or anything, it gets boring,” Vazquez said. “Everything gets you down. But when people are here, you’re talking to the people get a positive vibe."
Vazquez said they’ve been able to spread things out with reservations and are looking forward to having a full restaurant and live music once again when the time comes.
"It’s been a long year,” he said. “A little bit over a year now. Everyone is looking forward to being open 100 percent."
Multnomah County will likely be next to move after meeting the vaccinations goal and submitting an equity plan. That plan lays out things like community engagement, partnerships and holding clinics to help reach some communities of color with lower vaccination rates.
That makes the county eligible to ease restrictions Friday but the county chair asked the governor to allow that by Wednesday instead, as soon as their plan has been reviewed and approved.
A spokesperson for the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns tells FOX 12 already that when the county moves to lower risk, Providence Park will allow fans at 50 percent capacity.
"I think the worst is behind us," Tyler Burby, general manager at Serratto, said.
Last weekend marked their busiest day since the pandemic. He said with the way their tables are now socially distanced, they won’t hit 50 percent capacity with the lower restrictions but will come close.
He’s most excited about being able to open private dining with added table capacity.
"Now we can seat a party of eight at one table,” Burby said. “Six (people) there’s not a lot of private dining parties of that size but eight for a family get together, graduation, things like that," he said. "Things are definitely on the up and up."
