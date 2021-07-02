Washington County judge sentences man to more than 37 years in prison on sex abuse charges

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison after being found guilty of sex abuse charges that occurred in Hillsboro.
Washington County Judge Janelle Wipper sentenced 44-year-old Ryan Keanaaina to 449 months in prison on Thursday.
Last Friday, a Washington County jury found the defendant guilty of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of luring a minor, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, private indecency, first-degree attempted sexual abuse and third-degree attempted sexual abuse.
In 2012, a teenage girl known to Keanaaina reported he sexually abused her. She also shared the account with a friend. Authorities investigated the case, but insufficient evidence was found to support criminal charges at the time. A person close to the Keanaaina also persuaded the friend to not verify the claims made by the victim.
In the coming years a second victim reported to a family member that Keanaaina was sexually abusing her. That family member did not report the allegations to police and the abuse continued.
In October 2017, the second victim decided to report the abuse to additional family members who in turn notified police. Hillsboro police investigated the case. Over the course of this investigation, police spoke with the first victim’s friend once again. This woman explained to investigators how she was convinced to mislead police. During the conversation, this woman also reported that she was abused by the defendant. This victim worked with police as they continued their investigation.
Many of Keanaaina's convictions entailed mandatory minimum sentences under Oregon's Measure 11 law. For that reason, along with Wipper's decision to prohibit time reduction programs on non-Measure 11 counts, the defendant will serve the entirety of this sentence without early release.
In addition to his prison sentence, Wipper ordered the defendant to register as a sex offender. Upon release, the defendant will remain on post-prison supervision for the remainder of his life.
The defendant will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
