Washington County K-9 Stark makes 200th capture; suspect caught hiding in tree

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Stark reached a career milestone Wednesday with his 200th capture.
His 200th suspect was caught hiding in a tree.
K-9 Stark and Cpl. Micah Akin were called out to assist Forest Grove police at 6 p.m.
A woman reported to law enforcement that her 20-year-old son-in-law was recording cell phone video of an underage girl in the bathroom.
The suspect ran off into a large field. K-9 stark tracked him through the field and found him hiding 15 feet up in a tree.
The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
Stark and Akin have been partners since October 2012. They’ve had some memorable captures over the years, including Stark wearing his Santa costume when he tracked down a suspect last December.
“The dog just loves his job and never quits. That’s why I love him… we are inseparable,” Akin said.
