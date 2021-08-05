WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after trying to poison two small dogs that belonged to his neighbors.
On Tuesday deputies contacted a husband and wife who said they thought their neighbor was trying to kill their two small dogs with rat poison.
After speaking with the husband and wife, deputies learned that cooked hamburger meat had been stuffed with the rat poison and thrown over their fence and into their backyard on three different occasions. The first time this occurred, on Monday night, one of the small dogs ingested some of the rat poison.
The dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic and will require several follow-up visits over the next few weeks before they know if the dog will make a full recovery.
On Wednesday, deputies contacted the couple’s neighbor, 57-year-old Erik Mighells, and determined he was responsible for throwing the meat containing rat poison into the victim’s yard. Mighells was arrested and lodged in the Washington County Jail for animal abuse in the first degree.
