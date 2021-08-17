WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been convicted following a child sexual abuse investigation in Tigard, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Hunter Lee James Andrews was found guilty of five counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20 and will remain in custody until that time.
The district attorney's office said the investigation began in May 2020 after the Oregon Department of Human Services received a report of abuse involving Andrews and a minor. DHS contacted the Tigard Police Department, which began investigating the case.
Officers spoke to the victim about the allegations. The district attorney's office said the victim confirmed the allegations and gave additional details about the abuse. The victim was also seen by a trained specialist at CARES Northwest where she again described how Andrews sexually abused her on multiple occasions, according to the district attorney's office.
