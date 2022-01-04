HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man plead guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced to 75 months in prison on Tuesday.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said on Jan. 1, 2021, Kenneth William Thomas, a 57-year-old registered sex offender, approached a 21-year-old victim at a bus stop in Cornelius, Oregon. Thomas offered her methamphetamine, she refused and tried to ignore him. Both the victim and defendant then boarded the bus.
“The victim exited the bus in Forest Grove, Oregon and the defendant followed her. He then attacked her from behind and put his hand over her neck and mouth and asked her if she was ready to die,” the D.A.’s office said Tuesday. “He pressed his body up against hers while in an aroused state, and they continued to struggle until the victim was able to escape his grasp. People in the area heard her screams and called police.”
Responding officers from the Forest Grove police found Thomas near the scene and recorded he appeared to be under the influence before he admitted to using methamphetamine the same day.
“[Thomas] had a variety of concerning items with him including a knife, latex gloves, and sex toys,” the D.A.’s office said. “He admitted he had contact with the victim and that she appeared to have developmental disabilities but denied touching her. The victim positively identified Mr. Thomas as her attacker.”
Thomas is being taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his sentence