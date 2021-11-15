Washington County opens three new winter shelters

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County has opened three new winter shelters located in Tigard, Beaverton and Hillsboro for the houseless.

One of the shelters is in the Cloverleaf building located at the Washington County Fairgrounds. For the next four months, the building will be filled with bunkbeds for those who need shelter.

The shelters are opening now, with COVID-19 precautions in place, before the weather gets too cold, so people are in place for the winter.

On Monday morning, several people checked in to the 50-bed shelter at Cloverleaf. The shelter is run by the nonprofit agency Open Door, which does outreach with the homeless.

Some of those the nonprofit hopes to help are those they've reached out to before.

"My main goal is just making sure everyone is safe and warm," said Eboni Samuels, site manager at Cloverleaf.

Samuels will also work with counselors and case managers like Kaja Perkowski to get the chronically homeless into permanent housing. They all know it will not be an easy task.

"We have people on drugs, we have people mentally ill, we have people with some mental disorder," said Perkowski.

Perkowski has spent years working with the chronically homeless. She says it's difficult to help them because they move around, and their problems can be many, complex and difficult to solve.

"I ask some people to come next day but they don’t come or they forgot or something happened. They’ll end up in jail, you know, who knows. But here it will be more safe environment, and I can do more things with them, I hope," Perkowski said.

Now, Perkowski will be able to meet them in one place in a 24/7 shelter, and she hopes to help them with behavioral issues and then get them into permanent housing. Then when they leave the shelter, that will open up another bed for another person in need, so the revolving door becomes one of hope, not despair.

The three Washington County winter shelters will remain open through at least March 15. For more information about the shelters, click here.