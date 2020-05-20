WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County says it plans to submit an application for Phase 1 of reopening on Friday.
Washington County officials say their goal of entering Phase 1 is June 1, but that's only if the application is approved.
Officials say this is only their plan and it will depend largely on their ability to hire and train enough contact tracing staff.
Insomnia Coffee Company in downtown Hillsboro opened back up for pickup only a month ago. Owner Tyler Geel is not sure he will be ready for customers to come inside even when the county moves to Phase 1 and he gets the go-ahead.
"Most likely we might even wait until Phase 2 to really roll out in a bigger way, but because we are doing to-go orders and we’re even rolling out mobile ordering and all that stuff to accommodate as many people as possible, we might just continue to do this until maybe Phase 2," Geel said. "We're just kind of taking it one day at a time to just see how things go and even see if the public is ready for that sort of thing."
Geel says he wants to make sure customers feel safe when they do return.
Washington County, Multnomah County and Clackamas County were the only counties that did not submit an application to begin Phase 1 of reopening for May 15.
Clackamas County commissioners voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to submit an application for Phase 1.
Multnomah County commissioners also met on Tuesday to talk about where the county stands. At this point, they haven't set a clear timeline on applying for reopening.
Last Thursday, 31 Oregon counties were approved to begin Phase 1.
Marion County and Polk County applied but were not approved due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with some cases that could not be traced.
In order to have been approved for Phase 1 of reopening, counties must prove that they meet these prerequisites:
- Declining prevalence of COVID-19
- Minimum testing regimen
- Contact tracing system
- Isolation/quarantine facilities
- Finalized statewide sector guidelines
- Sufficient health care capacity
- Sufficient PPE supply
