Washington County program for homeless campers ends as funding runs out

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County program allowing homeless campers to stay in their RVs has run out of federal funding, prompting the county on Wednesday to close the lot in northeast Hillsboro.
The program, called ‘Safe Sleep RV,’ was funded through the federal CARES Act, which provides COVID-19 related relief funding.
The lot opened for campers in October and served about 30 RVs and trailers and roughly 45 to 60 people at various times, according to the county’s Housing Department.
Bathrooms, food, hygiene supplies and garbage pickup were provided at the supervised lot off Veterans Drive and NE 25th Avenue.
County officials told Fox 12 that they’ve been working on a transition plan to offer other options, including moving people into winter shelters or connecting them with potential permanent housing.
However, most of the people staying at the camp did not want to be separated from their RVs and have chosen to find a new place to park, said the housing department’s assistant director, Josh Crites.
Early Wednesday afternoon, between eight to 10 RVs and campers were still in the lot.
One man has been staying in a camper with his girlfriend and a friend.
Noel Mejia said he’s been homeless for about a year after living with several roommates didn’t work out.
Before Safe Sleep RV opened, they would park the camper wherever they could.
“We were just moving around on the daily and finding different places to park and not bother the neighbors, the neighborhood,” Mejia said. “Not bother and not be bothered.”
Mejia said they are going to move the camper to a friend’s property in Banks.
The county doesn’t have any other places right now designated for people to park and live out of RVs and cars, said Crites.
According to Crites, the Housing Department has been working on a transition plan over the last couple of weeks.
