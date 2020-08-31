Washington County reopens small business grant program

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – On Monday, Washington County reopened its small business grant program to those struggling right now.
Washington County Commissioner Jerry Willey says the program is a portion of the more than $100 million the county received in CARES Act funding. Here's what you need to know:
- Small businesses with 25 employees or less can apply for the grant program.
- According to Willey, this grant program has a focus on helping minority-owned businesses.
- Any small business within Washington County and unincorporated Washington County can apply for this grant program.
- According to Willey, most of these grants are $3,000.
Willey says the county also set up four business recovery centers where businesses can get information on these grants and ask legal questions.
"We wanted to have them have a resource, a place they could go ask the questions if they have legal issues we just added that dynamic to it this past week," Willey said. "And so, yeah, just to provide them everything that they need to try and get the doors open and get back on their feet again."
You can find more information on the business recovery centers and apply for the grant program online here. The application process is open until Friday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.