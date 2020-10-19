WASHINGTON, OR (KPTV) – Washington County Election officials said they discovered an error in the explanations for the four statewide ballot measures on the general election ballot.
Washington County Election Manager Mickie Kawai says the “yes” and “no” were randomly buried in the explanations to Measures 107, 108, 109 and 110.
County officials say the error was made when the ballot measure text was copied and pasted into the ballot design software. County officials did not catch the errors when proofreading the ballots.
“We will be reviewing our proofing procedures and will seek advice from other counties and other states as to their proofreading actions in an effort to create a system that will prevent errors like this in the future,” Kawai said.
Kawai did confirm with the Secretary of State’s office and said “despite the extra “Yes” and “No” in the “Result of” sections for each measure, the ovals for actually voting “Yes” or “No” on the ballot measures are correct and will still get counted as intended.”
Ballots that have already been turned in will be counted, according to county officials.
Voters can use the summary flyer that is included with their mailed ballot or check the State’s Voter’s Pamphlet for the right information.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
