Ariel Moritz

Photo provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who is medically vulnerable.

The sheriff’s office said on Saturday around 6 p.m., 13-year-old Ariel Moritz walked away from his home in the Oak Hills neighborhood near Northwest Oak Hills Drive and Northwest Bethany Boulevard. WCSO said Moritz may have trouble asking for help.

Moritz was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts. He is four feet, ten inches tall, 120 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Moritz, call the sheriff’s office at (503) 629-0111.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.