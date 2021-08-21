BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
The sheriff’s office said on Saturday around 6 p.m., 13-year-old Ariel Moritz walked away from his home in the Oak Hills neighborhood. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.
If you see Moritz, call the sheriff’s office at (503) 629-0111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.