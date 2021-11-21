Washington County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Aloha woman

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it’s asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be endangered.
The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Sandra Mai was last seen at her home near Southwest 192nd Avenue and Southwest Johnson Street around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mai has developmental delays and may have trouble getting home.
Deputies said Mai was last seen wearing a hoody and sweatpants.
Washington County search and rescue is being activated in the search. If you have seen Mai, you’re asked to call (503) 629-0111.