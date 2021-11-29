Washington County Sheriff's Office puts out bait packages for holiday shopping season

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s time for holiday shopping and shipping.
Sadly, many of us know firsthand what it’s like to get a delivery, only to come home to an empty porch after someone else got to your package first.
Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are trying to deter those crimes with bait packages.
"Basically we take one of our GPS trackers, tuck it into some consumer electronics that look really good, we put that in a box, and we put it on someone’s porch, we have the postal service deliver it for us," Det. Patrick Altiere said.
Year-round the sheriff’s office will put out bait packages but even more so between Thanksgiving and Christmas when there are more deliveries and more thefts.
Det. Altiere explains porch pirates typically end up in two possible scenarios, either they get something they can sell or they get something worthless.
The bait packages create a third option: get arrested for the felony of mail theft and go to jail.
"So that’s two bads and one good so it’s kind of tilting the scales in our favor," he said. "What we want is for them to say ya know it’s just not worth doing, it’s the deterrence factor, it’s not worth doing it, I could go to jail for that."
When the program first started about six or seven years ago, he said package thefts dropped about 10%, and it continues to be successful.
But we can’t just rely on programs like this.
The security resource Safewise ranks Portland as the seventh metro city where package thieves are striking most this year.
We asked Det. Altiere what we can all do to keep our gifts safe.
"The best way to prevent this is to minimize how long packages are on your porch," he said.
With that in mind, he suggests:
If you’re home when it’s delivered, grab it immediately.
If you’re not home, ask a neighbor or friend to pick it up.
If you live at a condo or apartment complex, see if it can be delivered to the front desk.
Pick a delivery date when you know you’ll be home.
Or use something like an Amazon Locker.