WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County announced on Thursday that it will open shelters for winter weather.
The county said the shelters will remain open 24 hours throughout the winter weather expected to hit the metro area in the next few days.
Hot meals will be provided, no one will be turned away and pets are okay to bring.
Washington Co. officials say if someone outside is unsheltered and their life appears to be in danger to call 9-1-1. If people see someone they are concerned about during cold weather, they should call the police non-emergency number at 503-629-0111 and request a welfare check.