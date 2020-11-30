WASHINGTON (KPTV) – Washington rolled out a new feature for smartphones Monday, that if activated it can notify the person if they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
The feature is already available on iPhone, and the app WA Notify is available for Android on the Google Play store.
The feature uses Bluetooth technology that if the person gets near someone who has tested positive over a certain number of days, the app will notify them with recommendations on what to do next.
Governor Jay Inslee said WA Notify is a tool to help slow the spread of the virus.
He says the state tested it, and other states are using it.
The technology does not store or share any personal information. It also does not track a person’s location or share the name of the person who tested positive whom they came in contact with.
It uses Bluetooth codes, and when your phone is close to someone else with the app, they share that code.
If a person near you happened to test positive, you’d get an alert.
Governor Inslee says that some 200,000 Washingtonians have already signed up.
“It is important to know that this is not a fail-safe for whether or not you have been exposed to COVID-19,” Inslee said. “WA Notify is one more tool to provide wellness and care that we did not have before in our fight against this virus.”
The state is looking at a study in King, Pierce and Snohomish County where just 15-percent of people have WA Notify, they could see an 11-percent reduction in positive tests and 15-percent fewer deaths.
Find more information about the app here.
