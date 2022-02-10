WASHINGTON (KPTV) – Mask mandates have continued to be a topic of conversation in Washington this week as people wait for Gov. Inslee to announce a date for the end of indoor mask mandates.

But now, the State Board of Health is discussing another polarizing topic – should COVID-19 vaccines be required at schools?

Doctors, education leaders and state officials were all in attendance at Thursday’s virtual Board of Health meeting where they discussed adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of required vaccinations to attend Washington schools.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: Decision on indoor mask mandate soon OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that starting late next week, elective surgeries can resume in the state …

According to the State Health Department’s website, students are currently required to receive six different vaccines by the time they’re in 7th grade.

Schools in Washington are no stranger to mandates as masks continue to be required in the classroom per state rules.

Chris Reykdal, the state’s superintendent, wants the mandate done away with – something he made clear in an announcement Wednesday.

A parent who went unnamed said they were against the requirements.

“My kids are not vaccinated,” the parent told FOX 12. “They got sick for a day and all they got was the sniffles.”

State mask-mandate lift leaves some parents concerned OREGON (KPTV) – By the end of March, Oregon will officially get rid of its indoor mask-wearing.

However, teachers in Washington are cautioning against the move saying it could lead to more staff shortages.

“We want to keep the school in-person for our students and we had to close down a few weeks ago,” said Julia Phillips, a fourth-grade teacher in Kent Washington. “We don’t want to do that again.”

Liz Olsen, a fourth-grade teacher in Seattle, agreed.

“It’s very hard to change kid culture once it’s kind of set,” Olsen said. “Right now, they wear masks.”

While the Board of Health is still weighing their next steps for school, Gov. Inslee is expected to announce an end date to indoor mask mandates by next week.