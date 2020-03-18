OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is rolling out new measures to help those hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a moratorium on evictions.
On Wednesday, Inslee said that for individuals who can’t pay rent at this time, they cannot be evicted, putting a 30-day moratorium on evictions for unpaid rent.
“First, I’m announcing a statewide moratorium on evictions for failure to pay rent,” Inslee said in a press conference.
With @GovInslee announcing a 30 day moratorium on evictions for those who can’t pay rent, we spoke to several families who say this is brining some relief in these uncertain times. Hear from them tonight on @fox12oregon.— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) March 19, 2020
For many people, they say just paying rent at this time is a burden, so this is bringing some relief.
Kareedah Brehm rents her home and has been hit hard during this pandemic. She just found work a week ago, but relies on the father of her child to pay child support as part of her income. She says he works in a restaurant and hasn’t been working, so he can’t pay that monthly due.
“It’s a blow, but I just got to adapt to the change,” Brehm said.
She says an eviction has been weighing heavily on her mind recently.
“It’s heartbreaking," Brehm said. "I worked really hard just to get this place, so to know that I could possibly lose it, it’s devastating."
Others said they are working right now, but know that in these uncertain times, that could change at any moment. They say they are grateful to know that if they were to lose their jobs or hours, they won’t lose the roofs over their heads.
“That helps a lot because if I wasn’t going to be able to pay my rent, then we would have to skimp out on our lease and we would have to travel all the way back to my family home,” said Morgan White, an apartment renter in Vancouver.
Brehm said that with this announcement, she’s feeling some relief.
“I was kind of in panic mode and it was a lot of my concern on a daily basis, so I’m really happy that that came out,” Brehm said.
In his press conference, Inslee also called on utility companies to suspend shut-offs and waive late fees for out-of-work customers. He also waived the one week waiting period to receive unemployment.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.