PIERCE, SNOHOMISH COUNTIES, Wash. (KPTV) – As the Washington eviction moratorium expires statewide, some people who owe rent and still can't pay it fear they may end up on the streets.
Of the unpaid renters, a number of them are receiving a notice similar to an eviction letter although a lobbyist for the Rental Housing Association of Washington said it's actually quite different.
Warnings that read “pay or vacate” are not the same as an eviction notice. The Washington Rental Housing Assistance Program says the notices are actually meant to serve as a resource, as they include information on the “eviction pilot program,” giving renters up to 12 months of back pay and three months of future rent covered.
Clark County also has rental assistance program for residents – “COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program” - which connects renters with federal and state dollars to pay their housing expenses.
The rental assistance program will begin accepting 800 new applications Nov. 3 and has been running since August 2020, so far distributing over $29 million in funds as of Friday.
The program is the top sixth distributor of rental assistance in Washington and has distributed more rental assistance funds over the past year than entire state of Oregon.