OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington state expanded its ban on vapor products Monday to include products containing vitamin E acetate.
This comes as a new case of severe lung disease linked to vaping was confirmed in King County, which brought the total number of confirmed cases in Washington to 15.
The Center for Disease Control says more than 2,100 people have been sickened from vaping nationwide, including 42 deaths.
The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as a chemical of concern among people with e-cigarette or vaping use. It is sometimes used as a thickening agent or to dilute THC oil in vape cartridges.
The emergency rule was issued earlier as a response to what the Washington State Board of Health called a “youth vaping epidemic and the outbreak of vaping-associated lung injury.”
The new section of the emergency rule will take effect as soon as it is filed with the code reviser’s office and will remain in effect for 120 days, health officials said Monday. The rest of the rule will expire Feb. 7, 2020.
Previously, Gov. Inslee has said he will ask the legislature to permanently ban the flavored liquids in the future.
In Oregon, Gov. Brown’s six-month ban on flavored vape products containing nicotine and THC is on hold.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.