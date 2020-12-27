OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday a $54 million extension for a one-time Pandemic Relief Payment (PUA) to nearly 100,000 Washingtonians.
The move comes after President Trump's refusal to act on the federal coronavirus relief package. Trump had until midnight on Saturday, Dec. 26, to sign the relief bill.
Inslee said the funds would be distributed to 94,555 people in Washington who have been claiming the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and would be immediately impacted by the lapse in federal benefits.
Inslee said in a statement:
"We are providing a bridge for some Washingtonians until the federal government finally acts. It is extremely unfortunate that the president has missed the deadline and allowed much-needed unemployment benefits to lapse for struggling workers and families. The relief bill was negotiated by his own administration, supported by both Republicans and Democrats, and passed with overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate. His last-minute demands can and should be dealt with separately, but instead, the president has chosen to hold the entire relief package hostage."
"In our state, we prepared for the possibility of a lapse in benefits, and in anticipating it, we developed a plan for a one-time payment for those who have been receiving PUA benefits. Because we established a state backup plan, we can take action today to help some of those harmed by the president's decision.
Inslee said the money would be distributed by the Employment Security Department later this week. The funds will be sent to those who had active status the week ending Nov. 21 and will total $550 per claimant, which counts to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients.
"Families and businesses will face devastating consequences if the president continues to block the bipartisan package. Hopefully, he does the right thing and ultimately signs the bill. But, even if the legislation is signed in the days ahead, thousands of Washingtonians will lose at least a week of pandemic unemployment assistance — and that is unacceptable to me."
A federal PUA would extend benefits through Mar. 14, 2021, if passed.
The PUA program provides federal unemployment benefits for those not eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance, such as independent contractors and self-employed workers.
For more information visit the Employment Service Department's website.
