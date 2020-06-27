OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announced Saturday they are placing a pause on Phase 4 of its reopening plans after a surge of new COVID-19 cases across the state.
Eight counties were eligible to move on from Phase 3 to Phase 4 before the pause, according to the Washington's Health Department. Those counties included Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Stevens, Pend Orielle, Wahkiakum and Whitman.
"Phase 4 would mean a return to normal activity and we can’t do that now due to the continued rise in cases across the state," Gov. Inslee said. "We all want to get back to doing all the things we love in Washington during the summer, and fully open our economy, but we aren’t there yet. This is an evolving situation and we will continue to make decisions based on the data."
"The best thing Washingtonians can do to slow the spread of the virus and save lives is to wear facial coverings, continue to maintain physical distancing and good hygiene practices," Washington’s Secretary of Health John Wiesman said. "Now that testing supplies are available, it is critical to get a test if you have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19."
Wiseman also issued a letter to local tribal and tribal leaders throughout the stated about the halt in progress:
"Dear Local and Tribal Health Leaders,
"I am writing to let you know Governor Inslee and I have decided to pause progression to Phase 4 statewide.
"We decided to prohibit any counties from moving into phase 4 at this time due to increasing COVID-19 activity across the state and significant rebounds in COVID-19 activity in several other states. The changes between Phase 3 and Phase 4, especially with regards to gathering size and occupancy rates, could further increase the spread of COVID-19 in our state, even in communities that have very low rates of disease. The progress we’ve made thus far is at risk, therefore we are making the prudent choice to slow down our phased approach to reopening.
"In the next couple of weeks, I will work with Governor Inslee and his team to assess the need for a modified approach for moving beyond Phase 3. I will communicate that decision to you when we have more information. Counties that are currently able to apply to move from Phase 1 or 2 are still able to apply when eligible.
"Thank you for your continued work to protect the health of Washingtonians during this unprecedented time."
