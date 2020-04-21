VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee set forth a grim reality Tuesday night when he announced many social distancing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic would not be lifted by May 4.
Instead, a large array of businesses, gatherings and services will remain closed and banned for the foreseeable future, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
“We can modify some of these restrictions in the coming weeks if the health modeling holds up,” Inslee said in a speech televised on FOX 12.
Specifically, Inslee said some elective surgeries, construction work and outdoor recreation might soon be allowed again, albeit with a watchful eye toward how public health holds up.
The announcement comes as some groups and populations have grown restless with restrictions. A protest of the governor’s orders was held in Olympia on Sunday.
The Franklin County sheriff said he won’t enforce a stay-at-home order.
And in Cowlitz County, the Board of Commissioners approved a resolution submitted by Sheriff Brad Thurman. It asks Gov. Inslee to lift several restrictions, including bans on residential construction, hunting and fishing and the closure of churches and firearm retailers, as well as and asks that landlords be allowed to evict tenants who don’t pay rent.
“The cookie-cutter, one-size fits all restrictions that are coming out of Olympia aren’t really a good fit,” Thurman told FOX 12.
As of Monday, there’s been 33 positive cases of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County. Thurman said the curve appears to be flattening and residents are plenty educated on they can stay safe.
“That’s really what it comes down to,” Thurman said. “The individual’s good judgement and freedom to make good choices and do it themselves without government intervention.”
But top health officials said there’s worry that reopening parts of the state regionally could lead to travel and tourism that brings more infection to areas that have mostly stayed healthy.
On top of that, Inslee said COVID-19 testing still needs to increase in Washington at least fivefold for proper contact tracing. The biggest barrier is the lack of adequate testing supplies.
Gov. Inslee said some new modeling data should be available in the next few days and that will allow officials to determine exactly when some restrictions might be lifted.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
