Washington Gov. Inslee visits Vancouver to learn how they are dealing with the pandemic

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee spent Friday touring several different spots in Vancouver to learn how they are dealing with the pandemic.
The governor visited a free clinic, the Vancouver Boys and Girls Club and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary. Gov. Inslee got the chance to see what the school is doing and saw how teachers are adapting to in-person learning. He also spoke to school staff about the experience this past year and what it’s been like coming back.
“I appreciate your innovation and spirit and I also appreciate what you said about a can do spirit. We still know we have logistical challenges like lunch rooms and buses. I know you will have more to do. but I do believe that can do spirit can see you through,” said Gov. Inslee.
One teacher said with online classes she has found families are engaging in learning more with their students. They hope to incorporate Zoom and other technology into lessons in the future. Gov. Inslee said he plans to take what he learned from Roosevelt Elementary and help other schools in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.