Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces $15 million grant for businesses during pandemic

OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that a $15 million federal grant was provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Financially, we’re struggling," Dat Phan, owner of Paradise Nails and Spa in Vancouver, said.
Shortly after Phan took over Paradise Nails and Spa, the salon had to close for three months because of the pandemic. It's been about three months since he's reopened his doors, but business still hasn't bounced back.
“The business has been going pretty much the same as before because the pandemic is still going and people are still scared," Phan said. "I can’t really blame them."
While it's been hard, he said of course he's not the only business that's been struggling.
"There's a few of our friends that have opened nail salons but they've closed already," Phan said. "They've walked out. We don't want to follow them. We want to work."
However, a bit of hope came Thursday after Inslee's announcement.
“We certainly need all hands on deck to help our business owners through this time," Inslee said. "We want to keep Washingtonians employed and we want to strengthen our state’s economy."
Phan said any money he can get from this new grant could go a long way.
“I was so happy," Phan said. “I will probably take advantage of it because without that we won’t make it another couple of months.”
If you're able to, Phan said now more than ever is the time to support local Washington businesses.
“If people come out to help the local businesses, the local businesses have the ability to keep the local economy going," Phan said.
Some of the grants that are currently available for Washington businesses can be found on the state's COVID-19 Business resources page.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.