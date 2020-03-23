OLYMPIA, WA (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered non-essential businesses to close and the state's more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The stay-at-home order was issued Monday night and will remain in place through April 6. It expands previous actions taken by Inslee last week that ordered the statewide closure of bars, dine-in restaurants, and entertainment and recreation facilities and banned large gatherings.
Several other states had already issued similar orders, including California and New York. On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing people to stay home unless absolutely necessary, while also closing a variety of businesses and banning gatherings of any size.
Washington health officials reported Monday there have been at least 110 coronavirus deaths in Washington state and more than 2,200 confirmed cases.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report.
