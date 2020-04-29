OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has eased some restrictions on construction and recreations, but he’s still not ready to lift the state’s stay-at-home order.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Inslee said the stay home stay healthy measure, which was set to expire on May 4, will have to be extended. He said more information on next steps for businesses will be coming on Friday.
At the news conference on Wednesday, Inslee ran through all the metrics the state is looking at to make its decisions.
The governor said there are five mains metrics officials are watching:
- Overall COVID-19 activity, including case numbers and deaths
- Healthcare system readiness
- Testing capacity, which he said will hopefully quadruple in the next week or two
- Case and contact investigations, which 1,500 people will reportedly be working on by May 11.
- Risk to vulnerable populations
“We have made progress, Washingtonians can be proud of the progress we have made, but we know this disease will come roaring back if we abandon our current operations,” Inslee said.
Inslee said he did give additional guidance to hospitals for non-urgent surgeries so more patients will be able to be seen for elective procedures. That’s something Mark Mantei with the Vancouver Clinic is paying close attention to, as he says thousands of TVC patients are waiting to get their procedures done.
“I think we could be ready fairly quickly, we would need to reactivate some staff, so I think within a week we'd be ready to do a lot of different procedures,” Mantei said.
Inslee said he’s also giving some consideration to opening up parts of the state on more of a regional basis.
