Washington Governor Jay Inslee announces proposals to fight homelessness

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced his proposals for the 2022 legislative session on Wednesday that will focus on homelessness.
Inslee said they need to work fast to get people off the streets while also increasing affordable housing in the state. The governor wants to expand supportive services for people with behavioral health needs as well as help people remain in their homes.
“When I say this big and bold it is not an overstatement. We can’t tinker around with this issue, we need real meat on the bones. That is why I am proposing to the legislature an investment of another 800 million dollars to address homelessness both short and long term in the state of Washington,” Gov. Inslee said.
He also wants to help invest in making sure that young people leaving the state care systems like foster care from becoming homeless.
Governor Inslee said housing in Washington has not kept up with the population growth.