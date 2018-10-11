Health officials in Washington state are looking into six possible cases of a rare disease that affects mostly children and causes sudden paralysis.
It is called Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) and experts said it is so rare that roughly 1 in 1-million people are affected by it.
The Washington Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday:
The children are being evaluated for AFM, a rare condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the spinal cord. Symptoms typically include sudden weakness in one or more arms or legs, along with loss of muscle tone and decreased or absent reflexes. AFM can cause a range of types and severity of symptoms, but the commonality among them is a loss of strength or movement in one or more arms or legs. The cause of any individual case of AFM can be hard to determine, and often, no cause is found. CDC specialists will make the final determination if these cases are AFM.
Health officials in Oregon said they have seen no suspected cases of AFM so far, this year.
But the state is no stranger to the disease. Several families are dealing with the effects after being diagnosed with it.
One of those people is 10-year old McKenzie Andersen of Albany. It was in 2015 that she came down with symptoms of a common cold, 12 days later she was paralyzed from the neck down.
“My mom went to get me up to put me in the car, I couldn’t stand on my own,” Andersen said.
She reached out to FOX 12 to share her story after hearing of the other possible cases in Washington.
“I want to raise awareness because I don’t want people to have to go through as much as what I did,” Andersen said.
Since 2015 she has regained some movement in one of her thumbs. She is a fighter and not letting the disease slow her down.
She completes school work and likes to hang out with her friends.
“It is not like you have to change your whole life for this, you just have to make adjustments,” Andersen said.
She tries to not let the life get her down, staying positive despite the effects of AFM.
“If you try hard enough, you can do anything,” Andersen said.
For more information visit www.cdc.gov/acute-flaccid-myelitis/index.html.
