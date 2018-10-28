Washington Initiative 940 would overhaul state’s current law on police shootings

(KPTV) - Washington’s Initiative 940 would require additional de-escalation and mental health training for police officers. It would also make it easier to prosecute them. But FOX 12 found many opponents and supporters of the initiative are more allies than enemies.
“First and foremost, Billy was a good dude,” said Bill Langfitt. “He was funny. He was compassionate.”
It’s been merely months since Bill and Patty Langfitt lost their son Billy.
“Our son was killed in Pierce County, Washington on March 16 of this year,” Bill said.
The Gresham couple said their son was going through a mental health crisis and that Billy was running down streets in Spanaway, Washington on the evening of March 16. Billy’s girlfriend called 911 asking for help.
Bill and Patty said their son was shot and killed by a Pierce County deputy within minutes of that deputy arriving on scene.
“In a low point in his life when he was vulnerable and scared, we reached out for help and didn’t get it,” said Bill.
Billy was not armed when he was killed.
According to a 911 call, his girlfriend told dispatchers he had a knife. Later on the call, she said she now had the knife.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 12 they thought he was still armed when they arrived. They also said Billy jumped in the driver’s seat of a patrol car and that’s when he was shot.
“We believe with additional de-escalation training that Billy would still be here today,” said his father.
That’s why the Langfitts say they support Initiative 940. It calls for de-escalation and mental health training for officers.
“We have tremendous respect for law enforcement,” said Bill. “Billy did too.”
He continued, “We don’t want to make their job any more difficult than it already is. We want to give them additional tools and resources to help them do their job more affectively.”
Initiative 940 also requires officers to provide first aid to someone at a scene at the earliest opportunity.
And currently, an officer can’t be convicted of a crime for using deadly force if they didn’t show malice, or evil intent.
Initiative 940 would drop the word malice, making it easier to prosecute an officer.
“We’re not trying to prosecute police officers,” said Bill. “We’re trying to give them tools through de-escalation techniques and mental health awareness training to save lives.”
If you ask someone from the other side, like Steve Strachan, the executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, he said he agrees with a lot of Initiative 940.
He said he’s even built a relationship with the sponsors, De-Escalate Washington, to rewrite parts of it and find a happy medium.
“Unfortunately, the final draft isn’t on the ballot this fall for a number of procedural reasons, so we are recommending a respectful ‘no’ vote,” Strachan said.
Strachan said he agrees more training is a good thing, along with removing the malice requirement.
“The state’s sheriffs and police chiefs have agreed all along that malice is too high a bar,” he said.
But Strachan said he does have some worries.
“The deadly force standard as written is a little bit confusing,” he said. “It sort of has two prongs to it. It would be difficult to train and frankly it’s just difficult to understand.”
He also said requiring first aid on the spot could mean an officer will have to help someone rather than going after, say, an active shooter.
“We’re supporting a respectful ‘no’ vote, because we want to make sure that it’s going to pivot directly into the good final draft that we’ve worked on together with De-escalate,” Strachan said. “They’re saying vote ‘yes’ so we can pivot to the final draft and so really, the goals are the same, it’s just a matter of how we get there.”
Voting is Nov. 6.
