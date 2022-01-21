OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Health is trying to increase the accessibility of at-home COVID tests with the launch of a new website. The site that went live Friday is designed for residents to order and receive at-home tests through the mail.

The DOH said the new portal will deliver Washington residents the rapid-antigen version of tests for free, although, there is a caveat. According to the state, only five free tests can be ordered per household. The DOH is also warning supplies will be limited at first.

“We anticipate people’s initial need in the test kits will exceed our current supply pretty quickly, but our focus is sharing what we have right now,” said DOH’s Deputy Secretary for Prevention & Health Lacy Fehrenbach. “We want to make sure the tests we have are in homes when our state needs testing the most during this current surge.”

The DOH added the new statewide program stems from an ongoing partnership with CareEvolution and Amazon resulting in 800,000 tests delivered in parts of Eastern Washington.

“This is an important step toward making tests more widely available across the state,” said Washington’s Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “As we work with our federal partners, we look forward to seeing an increase in the number of tests flowing directly into people’s homes over the next several weeks.”

For more information, visit the website Say Yes! COVID Test.