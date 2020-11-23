Washington leaders begin talks to help hospitality industry amid shutdown

VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV)-With both Oregon and Washington shutting down dine-in at restaurants and putting other restrictions in place to try and stop the COVID-19 pandemic, business leaders are growing more concerned about the lasting impact.
Over the last few months, restaurants have had to get creative with outdoor dining, mobile ordering and delivery to stay afloat. With this latest shutdown, those things, combined with the colder winter months, might now be enough to get some businesses through.
Brandon Angelo knows those struggles. He owns the Ice Cream Renaissance in Uptown in Vancouver.
“We are already down in sales compared to last year; going into December, we feel like it will be lower,” Angelo said.
He says they put in outdoor seating and were excited when they could have people inside the ice-cream shop again. He says, especially in winter months when business is slow, people like to enjoy their desserts inside. With the latest round of restrictions in the Evergreen State, that is now not possible.
“It is very difficult, especially with small businesses, the restaurant industry just because it is small margins that we are working with,” Angelo said.
He says he has had to cut hours for staff and has been looking at different options when it comes to federal or state help. The tough part for them is the changing restrictions.
“You are always on your toes. You can’t really plan because every time you plan, things change and then you are back at the drawing board,” Angelo said.
On Monday, the Washington Hospitality Association met with some state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and all corners of the state to talk about solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry. They revealed that it might take some $800 million to keep Washington Restaurants afloat during the latest four-week shutdown.
“We are closed right now, and this has been a tough, tough year for our main street and our industry. We all know our industry is in great need of relief,” Anthony Anton with the Washington Hospitality Association said.
Lawmakers say they hear those concerns, some of which work in the hospitality industry.
“We are very worried about our employees the reason that you mentioned earlier. I have 25 years working in the hospitality industry and tourism and I have never seen anything like it,” Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker said.
The state of Washington has already allocated $135 million in grants to help struggling businesses, but according to lawmakers and industry officials, it will likely take much more than that.
“We know this most recent shutdown has been very widespread across the state, and it is important to us that they get robust relief immediately,” Karan Keiser said.
Both in Washington and in Oregon, there have been calls to the governors to call for a special session. Neither Governor Kate Brown nor Governor Jay Inslee have said they will take such action.
