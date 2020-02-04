OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington is making progress when it comes to testing rape kits for DNA evidence.
Hundreds of those kits are producing matches to people in the criminal offender DNA database, authorities say. But many of the cases are complex, and police need resources to reopen them.
Five years ago, a new law in Washington required all rape kits to be tested. In 2015, Washington had nearly 10,000 untested kits sitting in police property rooms.
In the last five years, over 3,000 kits have been tested. Over 1,000 of those produced NDA that could be entered into the National Offender Database. More than 470 of those kits got a hit matching to a known criminal.
Bob Ferguson, the Washington state attorney general, says the state invested $10 million to test the kits, but didn’t provide law enforcement with any additional resources to act on the new evidence.
“What if it was a loved one in my family?” Ferguson said. “Who’d undergone a sexual assault–went through the very extensive process of having a rape kit done, which I can assure you is a very invasive process–finds out later on that years went by and that rape kit was never tested. That’s a big problem. Now we’re finally getting those kits tested. If I was that person’s loved one ... I would sure as hell want for there to be justice done.”
Once a kit produces a match, detectives have to track down witnesses, evidence, the victim, the suspect, and original reports. Law enforcement says they also have to work against the statute of limitations.
The challenge is only getting bigger, as Washington still has more than 6,000 kits that need to be tested. The attorney general’s office estimates that by the time the remaining kits are tested, there will be at least 900 more DNA matches that could potentially be investigated.
