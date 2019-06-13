GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – A man from Washington state is facing a murder charge after police responded to an assault call at the Grants Pass Fred Meyer Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the store off Grants Pass Parkway just before 12:20 p.m. and located the victim, a 26-year-old man, also from Washington state, dead in the parking lot.
The suspect, Rolando Rivas Jr., was reported to have fled from the area on foot, but officers found him approximately 12 minutes after responding to the initial call, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says.
Rivas was detained without incident and later lodged at the Josephine County Jail. He is facing a charge of murder in the first degree.
Police will identify the victim once his family has been notified.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
