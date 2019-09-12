ONTARIO, OR (KPTV) - A Centralia, Washington man driving a U-Haul truck died in a crash with a semi in eastern Oregon on Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 201 and Northwest 4th Avenue near Ontario at 11:18 a.m.
Investigators said Jimmie Cavaness, 71, was driving a 2016 Ford F650 U-Haul truck pulling a loaded car dolly east on Northwest 4th Avenue when he attempted to cross the highway.
A truck driver in a 2007 Kenworth with lowboy equipment was southbound on Highway 201 approaching Northwest 4th Avenue when the semi collided with the U-Haul truck.
Troopers said Cavaness, for unknown reasons, pulled out in front of the semi. The front of the semi collided with the driver’s side door of the pickup.
Cavaness was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 34-year-old man driving the semi was not injured.
Investigators are looking at Cavaness failing to obey a stop sign as a possible factor in the crash.
The northbound lane of Highway 201 was closed for around three hours.
