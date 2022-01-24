POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed and three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Grand Ronde on Saturday evening.

At about 5:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash near milepost 17. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a westbound black Mercedes 4D crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a grey Dodge van. After the collision, a GMC pickup hit the Dodge van.

OSP said the driver of the Mercedes, identified as 76-year-old Gary Young, of Naches, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Mercedes was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Two people in the Dodge were both injured and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known. The driver and passenger in the GMC were not injured, according to OSP.

Highway 18 was closed for about four hours during the crash investigation. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Grand Ronde Fire Department, Grand Ronde Police Department and ODOT.