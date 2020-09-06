PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - A man walking on Interstate 84 was hit by a driver and killed in Umatilla County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 209 in the Pendleton area at 11:49 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said David Jones, 64, of Richland, Washington, was walking in a westbound lane of travel when he was struck by a 2005 Ford Taurus.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oregon State Police did not report any injuries to the 67-year-old driver.
No further details were released about the investigation.
OSP troopers were assisted by the Pendleton Police Department, Pendleton Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
