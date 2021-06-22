Washington, Marion County teams deploy to Central Oregon as additional aid for potential wildfires

REDMOND, OR (KPTV) - As we approach what fire officials are warning will be another busy wildfire season, the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is taking a proactive approach by sending teams to areas that are high risk, before any wildfires spark across our state.
OSFM says 27 firefighters are on these teams from Marion and Washington Counties.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) Battalion Chief Dan Griffin and the Washington County team arrived in Redmond Tuesday, ready to jump into action.
"We are prepositioned over here so we can make a fast initial attack on any fires that start on this side of the mountain," Griffin said.
Griffin says teams will be ready to respond to wildfires that spark from possible thunderstorms and lightning strikes in Central Oregon in the coming days.
He says this is about helping everyone in the state.
"If my house was being threatened or my area was being threatened, I know these folks would be on the way over to help me," Griffin said. "So that's kind of our thought process here is that hey we're going to do everything we can to help out our fellow Oregonians."
After last year's catastrophic and historic wildfires that tore through Oregon, Griffin says firefighters are bracing themselves for another rough season.
This is a way to get ahead of it.
"I think this is a very progressive approach. I think we're going to be able to keep Oregonians safer by getting on these fires fast before they have a chance to grow. I think we'll see more of this in the future if it works. And all my experience tells me that it will work," Griffin said. "I think we're all very concerned, we carry around a lot of worry that kind of thing. But what we do is we put that into training. So we make sure our people know what to do, when to do it, know how to use the tools that they have."
TVFR Public Information Officer Kim Haughn echoes that sentiment.
"We're also seeing fire behave in a different way that we haven't seen it behave before," Haughn said. "It really is about getting a handle on it as quickly as possible and doing an aggressive fire attack as soon as it does erupt."
The teams will be in Central Oregon for at least 72 hours but can stay up to two weeks if needed anywhere across the state.
OSFM says the Oregon Legislature gave it $4 million in funding in January for exactly these types of deployments to be ready and proactive.
