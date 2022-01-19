WASHINGTON (KPTV) - At the start of the new year, workers in Washington got an 80-cent raise. The minimum wage is now $14.49 per hour, up from $13.69 last year.

The raise follows the voter approved initiative 1433 in 2016, which increased the minimum wage by 50 cents each year through 2020. Then, in September 2020, the Washington Department of Labor and Industries adjusted the minimum wage based on the consumer price index, which went into effect in January 2021 and will increase yearly.

That's why The Sedgwick co-owner Melissa McCusker started her employees at a high rate when the restaurant opened in September 2021, and so the staff was evenly paid.

"Everyone actually started at 15 dollars an hour. Everyone starts the same then they're put into a tier based on the amount of time with the restaurant, your skill level, then the tips get divvyed out that way," she said.

McCusker and her husband Tim also own Feast 316 in Camas. They said those employees will actually see an increase in their hourly rate.

"Servers and dishwashers and support staff - they'll get a raise, which is 80 cents, almost a dollar. So, that's a significant raise and we will be going to a more, they tip out, but we will be going to a more tip system there," she said.

McCusker said because she tries to compensate their employees fairly anyway, this increase will likely be felt more at places like fast food restaurants.

"I totally think for some people this is going to be huge. For my staff, they're already making way more than that as it is when you add in their tips, so, it's really not a huge difference," she said.