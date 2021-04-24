PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Jay Inslee and Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Saturday that they would re-authorize the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Washington and Oregon.
The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control also authorized the restart of the vaccine.
The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, has met to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of all FDA-authorized vaccines. The Workgroup concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective as long as people are aware of the potential risks.
“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”
The Oregon Health Authority also announced Saturday that health providers and pharmacies could resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 in Oregon as long as people are advised of the potential risks in their primary language.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued the following statement:
“I am grateful to count myself among the nearly 7 million Americans protected by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With this thorough scientific review by leading state and federal doctors, scientists, and health experts, Oregonians can be confident that this vaccine is safe and effective and that the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 far outweigh the risks of this exceedingly rare adverse effect. My heart goes out to the family in Oregon who lost a loved one after receiving her shot, and all others who may have been impacted by this rare condition. Just as they do with other medications, doctors now have the information they need to assess when any additional precautions should be taken.”
As of Saturday, there are approximately 124,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine stored at vaccination sites across the state.
How people currently hospitalized have already received the virus shot? We have the right to know these numbers.
Put your mask on and sit down!
[thumbup]I think it's asinine to with-hold this information. We should be kept informed.
